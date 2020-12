HARTFORD Conn. (WTNH) — Trinity Health Of New England has received their first full shipment of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine Thursday morning.

Officials announced they received 5,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine that is specifically designated for its Connecticut hospitals.

They have been waiting since Tuesday to receive the delivery.

The health system said it will continue to follow CDC guidelines on COVID-19 immunization practices and state guidelines on vaccine distribution.