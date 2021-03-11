Trinity Health of New England thanks frontliners, remembers those lost to COVID after one year of pandemic

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — We’re one year into the COVID-19 pandemic, and medical professionals continue to work tirelessly to care for patients.

RELATED: Masonicare in Wallingford resumes in-person visits after one-year pandemic-related halt

Trinity Health of New England took time Wednesday morning to recognize those workers and remember the lives lost to COVID-19 with a ceremony at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Doctors, nurses, EMT crews and other first responders gathered to commemorate the one-year mark since COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic. The emotions could be felt among those gathered, as they shared memories of how tough it was at first, adjusting to the new realities of working in the ER with the threat of COVID.

More than 250 COVID patients at St. Mary’s Hospital have died since the start of the pandemic.

Watch the video above for more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

New Haven Mayor Elicker, city leaders visit city's West River neighborhood for 'clean and safe' walking tour initiative

News /

Trinity Health of New England thanks frontliners, remembers those lost to COVID after one year of pandemic

News /

Annual Corned Beef Dinner adapted for pandemic, turns into big success

News /

Friends, community remember 59-year-old man who died in Hamden late-night house fire

News /

Friends, community remember 59-year-old man who died in Hamden late-night house fire

News /

Waterbury drug bust

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss