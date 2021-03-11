Trinity Health of New England thanks frontliners, remembers those lost to COVID after one year of pandemic

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — We’re one year into the COVID-19 pandemic, and medical professionals continue to work tirelessly to care for patients.

Trinity Health of New England took time Wednesday morning to recognize those workers and remember the lives lost to COVID-19 with a ceremony at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Doctors, nurses, EMT crews and other first responders gathered to commemorate the one-year mark since COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic. The emotions could be felt among those gathered, as they shared memories of how tough it was at first, adjusting to the new realities of working in the ER with the threat of COVID.

More than 250 COVID patients at St. Mary’s Hospital have died since the start of the pandemic.

