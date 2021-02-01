Trinity Health of New England to answer your COVID-19 vaccine questions on Facebook Live Wednesday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There’s always new information on the COVID-19 vaccine being released, but it can still be a challenge to find the answers to all of those COVID-19 vaccine questions you may have.

News 8 is partnering with Trinity Health of New England to tell you what you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Join WTNH live on Facebook as Trinity Health Of New England’s Dr. Reginald Eadie, President and CEO, and Dr. Syed Hussain, Chief Clinical Officer, answer your COVID-19 vaccine questions.

Lisa Carberg will be hosting this Facebook Live, happening Wednesday, Feb. 3 at 2 p.m.

For more information on the event, click here.

To register for the COVID-19 vaccine through Trinity Health of New England, click here.