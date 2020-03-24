Trinity Health to hold webinar about the coronavirus led by kids, for kids

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Trinity Health of New England is teaching kids about coronavirus.

It is holding a webinar Thursday, March 26 at 1 p.m. about the pandemic. It will be led by four kids whom Trinity Health says they taught to lead the presentation because they were interested in the virus.

Health experts will be with the kids during the presentation.

Dr. Reggy Eadie, President and CEO of Trinity Health, says flattening the curve of the spread of the virus is not going to be done by adults alone.

More webinars will be held as more is learned about coronavirus.

To register for Thursday’s webinar and any others: https://www.trinityhealthofne.org/kids