Two Branford residents test positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The Connecticut Department of Health (DPH) has confirmed the first positive cases of coronavirus in Branford on Monday.

According to the DPH, two Branford residents, who are men between the ages of 63 and 70 years old, have tested positive for Covid-19.

“Positive cases of COVID-19 in Branford have been expected as community transmission of the virus has been occurring in the area. The East Shore District Health Department will work with the individual to ensure all appropriate CDC guidance is followed to limit any potential for exposure,” said Michael Pascucilla, Director of Health for the East Shore District Health Department.

Selectman Cosgrove expressed that the town’s main objectives are to continue to keep residents safe and slow the spread of the virus.

“The single best way to slow the spread is to practice social distancing, and the Town of Branford is recommending that all individuals both adults and children, stay home and not interact with individuals outside of the household,” said Pascucilla.

“We must remain diligent in exercising the prudent recommendations to slow the spread of the virus. These measures will help protect our community against a widespread outbreak,” added Cosgrove.

For more information, on coronavirus and how you can support local businesses while practicing social distancing, go to http://www.esdhd.org/coronavirus.

