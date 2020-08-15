Two families file appeal asking state Dept. of Education to overturn school face mask requirement

(WTNH) — From the classroom to the courtroom. It’s a battle over wearing face masks in schools. The state Board of Education is requiring students to wear face masks in class this fall, but some parents say that’s not going to happen.

Two Connecticut parents, one in East Lyme and one in Manchester, have filed an appeal, along with the Connecticut Freedom Alliance, asking the Connecticut Department of Education to take back its requirement that students must wear masks for in-person learning. That’s according to our partners at the Hartford Courant.

They also want an order that the department or local school districts cannot impose a face mask requirement.

As of now, wearing face masks is one of the requirements by the state for any public school district to have for in-person learning.

News 8 spoke with Attorney General William Tong regarding the appeal Saturday.

While he can’t comment specifically on the case, Tong was able to tell News 8, “They’re wrong about that. It doesn’t infringe on their freedom. What it does it keeps us all safe and enables the state of Connecticut to protect all of us and to save lives.”

The Connecticut Dept. of Education put out a joint statement with the Attorney General’s office on the appeal saying,

“We are reviewing the complaint and will respond in court. Masks keep people safe. Please wear your mask.”

News 8 is trying to contact the parents who filed this face mask appeal. We hope to hear from them soon.