Two people fined for not following Tri-state travel advisory policies

(WTNH) — Two people have been fined for not filling out a travel form to comply with the Tri-state travel advisory, according to Governor Ned Lamont.

One person was ordered to pay $1,000, while the other had to pay $2,000 because they also did not follow the self-quarantine order. One flew in from Louisiana and the other from Florida.

Meanwhile, the state of Rhode Island remains on the travel advisory list.

“Rhode Island, we love you. Stay home,” Governor Lamont said during a briefing Monday. “I say the same thing to Connecticut. They have a much higher infection rate than we do. I think it really makes all the sense in the world to stay close to home.”

The governor says he is confident that people in Connecticut will continue to be careful.