Two pop-up COVID-19 testing sites in Waterbury Sunday

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury residents seeking a COVID-19 test won’t have to look far for one Sunday, Oct. 25.

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in the Brass City, and the community is now under a COVID-19 red alert.

There will be two free pop-up COVID-19 testing sites Sunday afternoon. No appointment needed.

  • Brass City Center Mall parking lot
    • 375 Union Street (near the old SEARS) from 12 p.m.- 4 p.m.
  • First Congressional Church
    • 222 W Main St. from 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

