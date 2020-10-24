Two pop-up COVID-19 testing sites in Waterbury Sunday

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury residents seeking a COVID-19 test won’t have to look far for one Sunday, Oct. 25.

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in the Brass City, and the community is now under a COVID-19 red alert.

There will be two free pop-up COVID-19 testing sites Sunday afternoon. No appointment needed.