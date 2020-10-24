Two pop-up COVID-19 testing sites in Waterbury Sunday

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury residents seeking a COVID-19 test won’t have to look far for one Sunday, Oct. 25.
Coronavirus cases are on the rise in the Brass City, and the community is now under a COVID-19 red alert.
RELATED: Lack of mask-wearing is causing uptick in Waterbury COVID-19 cases, officials say
There will be two free pop-up COVID-19 testing sites Sunday afternoon. No appointment needed.
- Brass City Center Mall parking lot
- 375 Union Street (near the old SEARS) from 12 p.m.- 4 p.m.
- First Congressional Church
- 222 W Main St. from 1 p.m.-4 p.m.