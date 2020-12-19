Uber commits to 10 million rides to help people get a COVID-19 vaccine

(WTNH) — Uber announced on Thursday the company will commit to another 10 million free or discounted rides to help ensure that transportation is not an issue for people looking to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

“We hope our technology can help make the largest-ever global immunization campaign a success and deliver the benefits of the vaccine quickly, effectively, and equitably,” said CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

The company announced that is partnering with the Natural Urban League, the Morehouse School of Medicine, and the National Action Network for this offer. These organizations have strong ties within communities of color who have been hit by the pandemic.

“Access to care has long been one of the most pernicious of the social determinants of health and this pandemic has only exacerbated that problem. This is why we are so elated to be joining forces with Uber to work together to create equitable access to the vaccine for so many of our hardest hit communities. The path out of this pandemic runs in parallel with the path towards health equity, and we’re glad to have Uber as a partner along the way,” said Daniel E. Dawes, Executive Director of Satcher Health Leadership Institute at Morehouse School of Medicine.