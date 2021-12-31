UConn Health administers first COVID-19 pill to patient

This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company’s COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S. health regulators on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 authorized the first pill against COVID-19, a Pfizer drug that Americans will be able to take at home to head off the worst effects of the virus. (Pfizer via AP)

NEW HAVEN, Conn, (WTNH) — UConn Health officials said they’ve treated their first patient with the first oral pill against COVID-19.

The pill, called Paxlovid, was given to a patient on Friday.

“We might be one of the very first in the state to actually dispense it, if not the first,” Dr. Kevin Dieckhaus, chief of infectious diseases at UConn Health said.

Officials said they’re only providing the pill to its highest-risk patients, and it is not being given out at the emergency department.

“This is a big deal,” Dieckhaus said. “This is a watershed moment in our fight against COVID-19.”

UConn Health officials said they have “an extraordinarily limited supply” right now.