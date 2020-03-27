UConn Health doctor charged, accused of intentionally coughing on medical employees during coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A physician with UConn Health is facing charges after he reportedly coughed on two medical employees on purpose.

On Thursday, officials told News 8 witnesses saw Dr. Cory Edgar intentionally cough on two other medical employees at the health center in close proximity.

Witnesses and medical workers believed he was purposely disregarding space and safety concerns involving the coronavirus pandemic.

He is facing a misdemeanor breach of peace summons.

UConn Health issued the following statement:

UConn Health is aware of the situation. We take all such allegations seriously and the matter is currently under review.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss