UConn Health doctor charged, accused of intentionally coughing on medical employees during coronavirus outbreak

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A physician with UConn Health is facing charges after he reportedly coughed on two medical employees on purpose.

On Thursday, officials told News 8 witnesses saw Dr. Cory Edgar intentionally cough on two other medical employees at the health center in close proximity.

Witnesses and medical workers believed he was purposely disregarding space and safety concerns involving the coronavirus pandemic.

He is facing a misdemeanor breach of peace summons.

UConn Health issued the following statement: