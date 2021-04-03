CDC, UConn Health doctor provide tips for celebrating Easter safely

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Easter will once again look different this year because of the pandemic.

Ahead of the holiday, the CDC released new guidance to make sure everyone celebrates safely. With more and more people getting vaccinated, the CDC has eased some of their previous guidance.

The CDC is encouraging everyone to celebrate Easter with the people they live with virtually or outside, staying six feet apart. However, the CDC did say if you are fully vaccinated, you can gather safely with other fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask.

But, precautions should remain in place when visiting an unvaccinated person, especially those at increased risk.

The Chief of Infectious Diseases at UConn Health said it’s “impressive” to think about everyone’s vaccination status and plan accordingly.

These are the tips he says can help reduce risk:

Wear masks around the house

Open windows to allow circulation

Eat in different places, based on family unit

