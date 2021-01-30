UConn Health reporting COVID-19 vaccine shortage; canceling first-dose appointments

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — UConn Health is reporting a shortage in COVID-19 vaccine doses, which has resulted in vaccine appointment cancellations for the first week of February.

On their website, it states the vaccine shortage is at the federal and state level, so Uconn Health’s current weekly vaccine allocation has been being lowered.

All first dose vaccination appointments scheduled for Monday, Feb. 1 through Feb. 8 have been canceled. UConn Health says they will not be taking new first dose vaccine appointments at this time.

Second dose appointments will still continue as scheduled.

Health officials will decide whether to cancel additional vaccine appointments at a later date.