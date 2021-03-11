UConn loosening COVID restrictions on campus as their positivity rate remains well below the state’s

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — As Governor Ned Lamont rolls back the COVID restrictions state-wide,

the president of the University of Connecticut is doing the same thing on the campus, but how far did they go?

In a letter to students Thursday the president says masks are still required on campus for everyone at all times, you still have to social distance, but starting Thursday they are lifting restrictions in the dorms, one guest is allowed inside a dorm room at a time.

“I’m very excited, super pumped!” UConn sophomore Melissa Lyder told News 8.

It is been a long isolating grind at times for students as they have been wearing their masks, social distancing, and keeping to themselves.

Lyder said, “With COVID it also affects you mentally, I find, and lots of people find, and not having guests being able to interact with each other socially puts a damper on that.”

But after extensive monitoring and testing, UConn has gone to Code Blue. Their positivity rate well below the state’s, and they are now allowing one guest inside a dorm room at a time. They cannot spend the night, they must leave by 11:59 p.m.

Calvin Blake, a freshman said, “I think it’s huge. We are all worried trying to be college students meet new friends. “

Nathaniel Estifanos, also a freshman, added, “We play basketball sometimes and football just trying to throw the ball around; they are just small little things that are building up.”

And while they’re loosening up restrictions at the dorm they are also doing it campus-wide. They are calling “movement performances” – like vocals and dancing – those are now allowed outside. And also sporting events and other indoor activities, those are going to fall in line with the state guidelines, the governor laid out earlier, starting on March 19.

Eleanor Daugherty, the dean of students, said, “It was time for a reward. They worked really hard, we are healthy as a community and it’s OK to go down to blue.”

The dean of students says they monitor the health of the campus on a daily basis, and if the numbers spike up, they can roll back. But they’re hoping they can continue to open the campus in the wake of the vaccine.

Dean Daugherty added, “For us to further relax the restrictions, we would need to see a prevalence of vaccinated students in our population, so students can take that as encouragement that once they are eligible for vaccination, they should absolutely get that vaccine.”

Estifanos said, “I just want to make sure we all stay safe, first of all, but as long as they know we are going to be safe with everything and they open up just a bit, I like to see it. I want to see my friends.”

What about graduation? That remains a question mark. At this time, they will assess the health of the campus and adjust plans accordingly for graduation.