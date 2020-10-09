UConn makes scheduling changes to Spring 2021 semester

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of Connecticut is making changes to its Spring 2021 semester schedule.

UConn Provost and Executive VP for Academic Affairs Carl Lejuez sent a letter to students and employees Friday morning regarding the changes.

Storrs and Stamford on-campus students will see a routine similar to this past August upon returning to campus for the spring; those students must participate in re-entry COVID-19 testing at the start of the spring semester and a two-week quarantine in their residence hall.

The first two weeks of the spring semester will be conducted remotely, which will coincide with the two-week residence hall quarantine.

UConn’s spring break will now be April 11-17, 2021. It was originally scheduled for March 14-20.

Last two weeks of the semester, including exams, will also be conducted remotely.

Students living on campus this fall who wish to return the same room in the spring may keep their belonging in said room.

The university will continue to limit capacity in its residence halls to 50% in the spring.

The option to add or drop classes as Pass/Fall has been extended for both semesters. The deadline to add or remove a fall course as Pass/Fail is Nov. 20, 2020. The deadline to add or remove a spring course as Pass/Fall is April 9, 2021.

For more information, the University will be hosting a virtual town hall on Oct. 16 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. To submit questions for the town hall before noon on Oct. 14, click here.

Click here to view the UConn Spring 2021 academic calendar.