UConn pauses football team activities after 6 student-athletes test positive for COVID-19

(WTNH) — The University of Connecticut has announced they will be pausing any football-related activities in the upcoming school year due to student-athletes testing positive for COVID-19.

UConn officials say six student-athletes that have tested positive for coronavirus entered isolation.

“Following these most recent test results, we feel that temporarily pausing football activities is the best course of action for the team and the campus population,” director of athletics David Benedict said. “The well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is our top priority and we are focused on the health of those who have become infected. We will remain vigilant in this area and will take all necessary action to ensure the health of our university community.”

Officials note strength and conditioning training will be the only activity permitted for those who are not in medical quarantine or isolation. They will take place within small groups while everyone follows physical distancing and mask protocols.

Team meetings will continue to take place in a virtual setting.