UConn requiring employees at Storrs, regional campuses to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) – The University of Connecticut announced on Wednesday that employees at the UConn Storrs and regional campuses, and UConn Health in Farmington, will be required to be fully vaccinated.

This comes after a policy was determined by the University in collaboration with the unions that represent the faculty and staff.

UConn students who live on campus and/or have in-person classes are also required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Employees must show evidence of vaccination by Oct. 15 or request to receive an exemption or deferral, which would require them to be tested weekly.