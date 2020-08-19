UConn revokes campus housing to several students while investigating ‘unapproved gathering’ in residence hall

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — Several UConn students have been removed from campus housing after an unapproved gathering in a residence hall.

Reports indicate that students were not wearing masks or following social distancing guidelines.

The students have now been issued “interim actions” and removed from housing while the university investigates.

“These actions do not represent or speak for the 5000 residents currently composing our residential community,” officials said in a statement. “Our residential community has demonstrated an admirable commitment to follow universal precautions and keep our community safe. In doing so, they have made considerable sacrifice. We applaud and honor your actions during this quarantine.”

The incident comes after five UConn students on campus tested positive for COVID — two off-campus commuter students also reported testing positive.

Officials said 25 students living on the Storrs campus are in quarantine after possibly being exposed to students who tested positive.