UConn students moving back into residence halls this weekend; starting classes in quarantine

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — University of Connecticut residential students are returning to dorms in Storrs this weekend ahead of classes starting Tuesday.

They will be in a modified quarantine for the next two weeks with all online classes. In-person education is expected to start up on Feb. 1.

Students returning to campus had to go through a pre-arrival COVID-19 screening. If they tested positive at home, they can’t come on campus until they are cleared to come back.

Individual and group COVID-19 testing will continue throughout the semester.

