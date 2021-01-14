UConn students must pass at home COVID test before returning to campus

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH)– In Storrs, the UConn campus is pretty quiet right now. Sure there are some student athletes and resident assistants, but the bulk of the students arrive this weekend.

Before they can even do so they have to go through some pre-arrival COVID-19 screening. What that entails is a swab to do a saliva test and they go on a Zoom call to make sure it’s done correctly.

“If they test negative then they’re clear to come to campus and get their keys and take another test,” said Stephanie Reitz, UConn. “So they would be tested as soon as they arrive. If they were to test positive on their first at home test, we would ask them to stay at home until they recover and test negative.”

On site testing at the Field House will begin again the week of January 25. What will be different this spring is that they’ll be testing for the different strains of the coronavirus so they have a better idea of what they’re dealing with.

