UConn to furlough, cancel raises for non-union managers

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of Connecticut has decided to furlough most of its managers and cancel pay raises for non-union managers due to the coronavirus pandemic’s financial impact on the university.

Even with relief through the CARES Act, the university believes it will see at least a $50 million shortfall.

Beginning in July and continuing through the 2021 fiscal year, most non-union managers will be furloughed without pay for one day a month. This comes to a pay reduction of just under 5% annually, UConn said. Those in senior leadership positions will take two furlough days a month, reducing pay by around 10% annually.

Most non-union managers, including at UConn Health, will not see pay raises that were previously budgeted to be consistent with SEBAC-negotiated raises for unionized employees.

If the university sees an improvement in its financial situation there is a chance they may cancel or reduce the number of planned furlough days.