UConn to hold virtual commencement ceremony on May 9

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — UConn is planning a virtual commencement ceremony on May 9.

The event will be live streamed at 12 p.m. from the Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts on the university’s YouTube channel.

It will feature taped greetings from past UConn graduates, the official conferral of degrees for undergraduate and graduate students and the name of every person receiving a degree this year will be listed.

“If we can’t be together in person, we can at least be together through the medium of technology,” said UConn President Thomas Katsouleas.

He added that if circumstances allow, an in-person celebration of the Class of 2020 will be held during the weekend of Oct. 9 to 11. Details to come.

“While we’re applauding the accomplishments of our graduates, I also want to thank everyone in the extended UConn community – alumni, parents, families, and neighbors – who have extended a helping hand during this very challenging time,” he said. “Whether it’s something as simple as hanging a blue paper heart in your front window, or as involved as organizing a mass donation of protective masks, you have lifted our spirits more than I can say.”

Last week, UConn told staff and students to prepare as if the fall semester would be held online. No update has been announced.