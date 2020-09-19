UConn to quarantine residents of Eddy Hall starting Saturday afternoon

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of Connecticut is placing one of its residence halls under quarantine Saturday due to COVID-19 concerns.

All residents in Eddy Hall have been asked to quarantine starting Saturday at 4 p.m.

The students living in Eddy Hall will participate in an enhanced testing regimen with surveillance testing twice a week.

Students in Eddy Hall will not be permitted to attend in-person classes. Students will need to notify their instructors to find out how to access course materials remotely.

Grab and go meals are available only at Buckley Dining Hall.

The University says this quarantine may last more than 14 days. Students will be updated on the status of the Eddy Hall quarantine on Sept. 25.

Eddy Hall residents already in quarantine must follow all guidance provided by the Student Health and Wellness Center.

On Saturday, Uconn reported there are 51 active cases of COVID-19 among on-campus students in Storrs.

Earlier in the semester, UConn has asked all residents in Garrigus Suites residents hall, as well as all students living in The Oaks, to quarantine to help control COVID-19 outbreaks on campus.