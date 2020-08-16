UConn: Two students test positive for COVID-19

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — Two days after students began moving in to campus housing, the University of Connecticut reported that two students tested positive for COVID-19.

In a release sent Sunday morning, the university said that of 1,386 students tested, two tests resulted as positive (representing about 0.1% of those tested).

Given the volume of testing we are doing, it was inevitable that there would be positive cases… Knowing this, the university has a clear and detailed strategy in place we can quickly implement to address any positives, and have already done so in these cases. Eleanor Daugherty, UConn Dean of Students

Officials say the students who tested positive were told of their status and relocated to an isolation point on campus.

Precautionary measures taken by the university for any student who tests positive will include a deep cleaning of the student’s living spaces, in addition to notification to their small family unit cohort (most of whom were identified as ‘close contacts’ with the positive students), who will be placed on a two-week self-quarantine and retested, says the university.

The university said that at the Storrs campus, just about 5,500 students signed up for residential living, while at the Stamford campus about another 265 will live there.

This is exactly why UConn created the 14-day quarantine period for our residential students in advance of the start of classes at the end of the month. There will undoubtedly be more positive cases as more tests result in the coming days, and we will address each the same way as we work to protect the health of individual students and our community. Eleanor Daugherty, UConn Dean of Students

For further details on UConn’s testing policies for residential and commuter students, along with faculty and staff who expect to be on campus on a regular basis, visit their ‘Reopening UConn’ page here.