UConn’s COVID testing requirement for students returning for spring semester detects 76 COVID cases

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH)– UConn announced Monday that its requirement for dual re-entry coronavirus testing for students returning for the spring semester prevented 76 active COVID cases.

The university said that those students who tested positive were largely asymptomatic.

According to UConn, students who live in the Storrs and Stamford residence halls were required to test at home for COVID-19 between Jan. 10 and 13. Even if those students tested negative, they were required to test again in person over the weekend during the move-in process for the spring semester.

This caught 56 cases during the at-home testing, and another 20 cases among students who’d initially tested negative but then developed COVID before coming back to campus and testing positive on Saturday or Sunday.

UConn also plans to nearly double the amount of student tests conducted during the fall and expand the pooled saliva testing and wastewater testing throughout this new semester.

