UConn’s ‘Husky Nation’ physically distant socially and globally connected

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH)– UConn Storrs campus is a virtual ghost town during this Covid-19 outbreak.

“We are maintaining and advancing even in this extraordinary time.”

University of Connecticut President Thomas Katsouleas says he’s been conducting online open office hours and thanking the front line staff.

“It’s gratifying to see how everyone has really rallied. The faculty pivoting their research to contribute to the societal need,” said Katsouleas.

Twelve-thousand students have left the dorms on the Storrs campus. One thousand remain. They’re international students or homeless. Online learning has begun.

“It’s a big success to say all classes are moving forward. We haven’t had to cancel a single class.”

He says many of the UConn researchers are helping to unravel the Covid-19 mystery.

“They have pivoted their research to do Covid relevant vaccine research.”

On the financial front UConn has taken a $30 million hit in housing and dining revenue.

“These are big numbers for which the universities don’t really have readily available – obvious resources that could fill that whole.”

Katsouleas is hopefully the $2 Trillion Federal Stimulus package will send some money to higher education.

“It’s pretty clear that we are going to be transitioning into a different normal than the one we left.”

Despite the shift in a crisis, President Katsouleas remains positive. He says this time alone will allow students to look inward and discover amazing things.