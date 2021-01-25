UK variant of COVID-19 detected in four additional CT residents, bringing total number of cases in state to eight

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Governor Ned Lamont has announced that state public health officials have confirmed that the UK variant of COVID-19 has been detected in four additional Connecticut residents, bringing the total number of cases in the state to eight.

Lamont says that out of the eight individuals, two live in New Haven, three live in Oxford, and three live in West Haven, and that they range from 15 to 50 years old.

The four individuals who have been newly identified to have the UK variant live in New Haven and Oxford, but only two live in the same household. Besides those two people, there does not appear to be a link between these individuals, nor with the other four previously identified cases.

Additionally the governor says that only one patient remains in isolation, as the others have already completed their isolation periods.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health also confirmed that one individual had recently traveled to the United Arab Emirates, where they had contact with a person who tested positive there. The travel histories of the other individuals are unknown at this time.

“This new strain, which is considered to be more easily transmitted, is spreading quickly throughout the world, and it’s highly likely that these are not the only eight cases in Connecticut. That is why it is so important that everyone continues taking precautions to prevent transmission of this disease. The health of Connecticut residents remains our top priority, and our public health officials will continue to closely monitor these cases and any other developments with this contagious virus,” said Governor Lamont in a press release.

Public Health Commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford added, “The increasing presence of this new strain in Connecticut and reports of other new COVID strains circulating in the United States and other parts of the world should serve as a stark reminder that it is imperative that we continue to wear masks, social distance, practice good hand hygiene, and limit gatherings to the members of your immediate household. It is also crucial that anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 get tested and self-quarantine while awaiting the results.”

Officials say that personal protective measures, such as mask wearing and distancing, will still limit the spread of the UK variant.