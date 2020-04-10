 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 10pm

United Way of Greater New Haven looking for volunteers during pandemic

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Those in need are leaning on the United Way during the pandemic. 

The United Way of Greater New Haven is celebrating its 100th year of bringing people and organizations together.

Now, its mission is stronger than ever. Organizers said they are not letting the virus stop them from helping, it has just changed the way they’re doing it.

“So we’ve been recruiting volunteers making sure they understand what safety protocols are, and then using those volunteers to help deliver food to those who really can’t leave their home,” said Jennifer Heath, President and CEO of United Way of Greater New Haven. “I think that is just one example of the really creative ways that community organizations are meeting the need right now.”

Those who would like to help can find more information on the organization’s website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

United Way of Greater New Haven looking for volunteers during pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "United Way of Greater New Haven looking for volunteers during pandemic"

Tractor-trailer crash I-95N in Branford slows traffic, closes lanes between exits 56-57

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tractor-trailer crash I-95N in Branford slows traffic, closes lanes between exits 56-57"

One Good Thing: Easter Bunny spotted in Cheshire spreading holiday cheer

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "One Good Thing: Easter Bunny spotted in Cheshire spreading holiday cheer"

On the front lines: How Ansonia ambulance crews protect themselves from against coronavirus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "On the front lines: How Ansonia ambulance crews protect themselves from against coronavirus"

How to correctly put on and take off a face mask

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "How to correctly put on and take off a face mask"

First responders thank Yale New Haven Hospital staff for hard work during pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "First responders thank Yale New Haven Hospital staff for hard work during pandemic"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss