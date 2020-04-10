United Way of Greater New Haven looking for volunteers during pandemic

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Those in need are leaning on the United Way during the pandemic.

The United Way of Greater New Haven is celebrating its 100th year of bringing people and organizations together.

Now, its mission is stronger than ever. Organizers said they are not letting the virus stop them from helping, it has just changed the way they’re doing it.

“So we’ve been recruiting volunteers making sure they understand what safety protocols are, and then using those volunteers to help deliver food to those who really can’t leave their home,” said Jennifer Heath, President and CEO of United Way of Greater New Haven. “I think that is just one example of the really creative ways that community organizations are meeting the need right now.”

Those who would like to help can find more information on the organization’s website.