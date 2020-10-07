University of New Haven residence hall quarantined due to COVID-19 concerns

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — All University of New Haven students residing in Winchester Hall are now in quarantine, according to the University’s COVID-19 dashboard.

As of Tuesday, there are currently 277 on-campus students in quarantine, which includes all of the students living in Winchester.

The university said they are quarantining the hundreds of students while cases are still low, which they hope will help reduce the spread of the virus.

There were 12 new cases reported in the past week; Seven of those COVID-19 cases confirmed within the past 24-hours, according to the University.

Five students are currently in isolation.

There are currently 70 off-campus students in quarantine.

All of the affected students are being asked to quarantine for 14 days.

On Sunday, the school reported that the number of ‘cumulative residential student positive results’ was two this semester.

For more information, visit the UNH COVID-19 dashboard.