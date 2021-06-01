Upbeat news from Yale New Haven Health on COVID-19 infection and vaccination numbers

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Leaders at Yale New Haven Health spoke to News 8 Tuesday about ending their mass vaccination sites and returning their facilities to their original missions, no longer having to focus on large numbers of COVID-19 patients.

Doctor Thomas Balcezak, Chief Medical Officer of Yale New Haven Hospital, says vaccine hesitancy and the slowdown in appointments, especially among young, eligible people could impact what we see in fall regarding a surge in COVID cases.

Their system administered 425,000 thousand doses of the vaccine so far.

Positive news about vaccinations in use and variant strains:

“All three of the vaccines that are in use in the United States are at least somewhat protective against all of the circulating variants right now,” says Dr. Balcezak.

He says virus immunity from getting the vaccine is stronger than any natural immunity from being infected with the virus.

Yale New Haven Health has seen 13 cases of myocarditis, inflammation of the heart in younger patients. All but one were young males who got either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine two days after getting a shot.

“This continues to be something that we watch carefully; we’re looking for additional guidance should it be issued from the CDC,” says Dr. Balcezak. He adds, “These 13 cases represent a tiny fraction of the patients we’ve vaccinated. But, again, we’ll continue to monitor.”

He says the low number of COVID patients they are now seeing speaks to the vaccine’s effectiveness.

They are younger, so they are not prone to need the ICU. Many are also unvaccinated.