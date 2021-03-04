US Conference of Catholic Bishops urging people to not choose Johnson & Johnson vaccine due its production with abortion-derived cell lines

(WTNH) — The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Chairmen is urging people who have a choice to choose the Pfizer or the Moderna shot instead of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

They raised moral concerns because they say the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was developed, tested, and produced with abortion-derived cell lines.

Catholic bishops in Connecticut issued a statement, saying, “People should feel free in good conscience to receive any of the vaccines currently available for the sake of their own health and the common good. At the same time, the church continues to advocate for the creation of vaccines that do not rely on cell lines derived, even remotely, from abortion.”