USPS confirms Fairfield employee tests positive for COVID-19

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The United States Postal Service confirmed to News 8 Monday that an employee in Fairfield has tested positive for COVID-19.

USPS believes the risk is low for employees who work at that facility.

They say the safety and well-being of its employees is its highest priority. They are asking employees and customers to practice social distancing in the post offices.

USPS says the CDC, WHO, and the U.S. Surgeon General have indicated that there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 can spread through the mail and packages.