VA Hospital holding walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Veterans Sunday

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Veteran Affairs Connecticut Healthcare System will be hosting a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Sunday for Veterans.

Veterans aged 50 or older and enrolled for care with VA can get the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Essential workers enrolled for care with VA are also eligible to go to the clinic. Availability, however, is first-come, first served.

The clinic runs from noon to 4 p.m. at the West Haven campus on 950 Campbell Avenue, Building 2, 2nd floor.

Patients are required to wear a mask.

Patients who go to Sunday’s clinic will get the second Pfizer dose on Saturday, March 13.