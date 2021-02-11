Vaccine makers working to keep up with speed of COVID variants popping up

(WTNH) — As COVID-19 variant strains are popping up more and more in the U.S., we know the UK variant has been detected here in Connecticut. Now vaccine makers are working to keep up.

What health experts know about vaccines’ effectiveness on the dangerous COVID variant from South Africa is based on a small study with relatively young people. It shows a lower effectiveness.

That more dangerous and contagious variant is now in the U.S. Dr. Virginia Bieluch is chief of infectious diseases at The Hospital of Central Connecticut.

“Even with travel restrictions, people are traveling. There have been isolates in a few states so far. But, yes, it will start to spread…We’ve got to remember that we’re vaccinating people with the Moderna and the Pfizer vaccines. These are very effective vaccines against the usual variant of COVID-19.”

Dr. Bieluch weighs in on current vaccines on the market.

“We do expect, based on some preliminary laboratory data, it will not be as effective against the South African variant. But we will still expect to have considerable effectiveness against this variant.”

Drug development continues at a rapid pace.

“They know the genetic code for this South African variant and I know that the manufacturers of the MRNA vaccines are working on tweaking the vaccine, maybe making a booster dose.”

As variants multiply and we wait for mass vaccinations, Dr. Beiluch urges the usual precautions to remain safe and healthy.

“Mask wearing, social distancing, hand hygiene will work against these variants.”

And Dr. Bieluch says drug makers have the technology to make boosters fairly quickly. It’s a process much easier than creating the vaccine.