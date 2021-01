NY (WTNH) — The first vending machine in the country that offers COVID-19 home test kits is now open in New York.

People buy the test online, then they’re given a barcode that has to be canned into the vending machine. Then, the test kit box pops out.

Inside is a test vial with instructions on how to offer a saliva sample and a return label printed on the box for quick return.

The test run $119. Results are 97% accurate and come back within two days.