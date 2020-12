VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A COVID-19 testing clinic in Vernon has been canceled for Sunday.

It was set to happen at Rockville High School, but due to the bad weather, it will not be happening.

No word yet on whether the clinic will be rescheduled.

