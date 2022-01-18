Vernon officials, state leaders announce increase in eastern Conn. COVID-19 testing sites

Covid-19 seen under the microscope. (Getty Images)

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Town of Vernon officials and state leaders are expected to announce an increase in COVID-19 testing in eastern Connecticut.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz will be joined by Department of Public Health Commissioner Heather Aaron, Vernon Mayor Dan Champagne, Vernon Town Administrator and Emergency Management Director Mike Purcaro, and Vernon Health Director Patrice Sulik.

The news conference was held at 9:30 a.m. at the Parks and Recreation Center in Vernon.

Connecticut’s COVID-19 daily positivity rate was just over 17.09%, according to Monday’s report from the state.

Of the 1,857 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 1,253 people (67.5%) are not fully vaccinated.

