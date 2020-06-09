Vernon ramps up COVID-19 testing with drive-thru and walk-up sites

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH)– As the state starts to reopen, the town of Vernon is ramping up COVID-19 testing with drive-up and walk-up sites throughout town.

“This is part of a bigger picture, of reopening the town of Vernon,” said Michael Purcaro, Town Administrator and Director of the Office of Emergency and Risk Management for the town of Vernon.

The town is offering COVID-19 testing every Tuesday at St. Bernard’s Church.

“It’s perfect,” said Fr. Richard Ricard. “Whatever we can do to keep our community safe, to keep our community healthy.”

Tests are drive-thru only through from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., then walk-up tests from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

“It’s about access,” said Purcaro. “We want to make the test as accessible as possible, as easy to get the testing, and the testing itself, no one is turned away. That’s part of what we’re doing. We want to make sure anyone who wants to be tested can get tested.”

Testing is crucial to reopening

“We’ve tested about 500 people in this area,” said Dr. Daksh Rampal. “It’s an important next step into reopening the state.”

The town is also offering drive-thru testing at the Vernon Senior Center every Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.