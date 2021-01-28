Vernon to open its first mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Vernon is opening its first mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

Officials said it will operate at congregate housing facilities and other faith communities to help vaccinate people 75 and older.

On Thursday, it will be located at St. Bernard Church.

Town officials expect to vaccinate about 100 people on day one.

The mobile clinic comes days after seniors reported having issues with the state’s online portal to sign up for the vaccine.

After hundreds of stressed citizens called town officials saying they were unable to get through state channels, the town set up a local vaccine clinic at the senior center.

“One of our main jobs as politicians, as a government, is public safety,” Senator Dan Champagne told News 8. “We feel this is what we’re doing. We are gonna help as many as we can get the vaccine.”

