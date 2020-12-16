‘Very popular’: Hugging booth at Texas senior living facility proves to be a big hit during pandemic

TEXAS (WTNH) — A senior living facility home has found a creative way to let residents connect with loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A group of Boy Scouts built a ‘hugging booth’. Lifestyle Director at Heartis Clear Lake Becky Hudson explained, “They built it exactly the way we envisioned it. They’re great, they’re huge, safe, and come with gloves.”

Visitors can sit in the courtyard and be face-to-face with a loved one through the plexiglass. Arms can go through the gloves – which are sanitized – so you can hold hands or even share a hug.



The booth has been very popular.