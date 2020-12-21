‘Vials of hope have arrived’: Nursing homes, long-term care facilities across CT set to receive COVID-19 vaccine

FILE PHOTO: A vial of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is seen ahead of being administered at the Royal Victoria Hospital, on the first day of the largest immunisation programme in the British history, in Belfast, Northern Ireland December 8, 2020. Liam McBurney/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — The COVID-19 vaccine is set to be distributed to residents and staff at nursing homes and long-term care facilities across the state on Monday.

An estimated 86,000 doses will be given out.

The doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed with the help of Walgreens and CVS Health.

The Reservoir in West Hartford was among the first nursing homes in the nation to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to residents and staff on Friday morning.

Since March, more than 3,000 Connecticut residents living in these facilities have died of COVID-19.

Earlier in the pandemic, thousands of health care workers quit under the stress of the virus. Now, for many, the vaccines are the light at the end of a long tunnel.

“It has been rough,” Governor Ned Lamont said. “Our residents have suffered greatly and our staff has felt the strain and the stress of caring for these residents during this pandemic and also taking care of themselves and their families, and some have gotten sick themselves. But, these vials of hope have arrived.”