Virtual services and gatherings becoming the norm for upcoming holidays

Connecticut (WTNH) — Passover, Good Friday and Easter Sunday are now upon us. However, places of worship are closed due to the COVID-19 virus. So how can you still participate in religious services and gatherings?

Many aspects of everyday life are being done remotely these days and masses and other services are no different.

Churches and synagogues are offering services virtually.

The Archdiocese of Hartford is encouraging everyone to watch Mass online or on TV which does include daily masses on WCTX. Some masses are being offered by Archbishop Blair and Bishop Betancourt. There are also some churches streaming their own Masses online.

Archdiocese of Hartford virtual masses (printable schedule)

The Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven has events uploaded to its community calendar. According to the Federation, synagogues have been juggling a lot in the past few weeks, usually with limited resources.

The Greater Hartford Jewish Federation released the following statement:

“Passover is a holiday with detailed ritual and deep spiritual meaning. Our Federation

has offered Zoom accounts to all of our local synagogues, and many of them are now

providing virtual classes and programming leading up to the holiday. Some synagogue communities and families will also be hosting virtual Seders. People are finding new ways to create and nurture familial and communal connections even though they can’t be physically together.” David Waren

President and CEO of Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford.

The Federation says you can go to each member synagogue’s website or Facebook page for information on virtual services they may be holding.