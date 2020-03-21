FAA lifts brief suspension of flights to NYC, Philadelphia

FILE – In this May 21, 2015 file photo, the Newark Liberty International Airport the air traffic control tower in Newark, N.J. A government watchdog says there are too few fully qualified controllers at more than a dozen air traffic facilities stretching from Atlanta to Anchorage. A report released Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2016, by the […]

WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted a brief suspension of flights to New York City-area airports because of coronavirus-related staffing issues at a regional air-traffic control center.

In an alert posted online Saturday, the agency advised air traffic controllers to “stop all departures” to Kennedy, LaGuardia, Newark and other airports in the region.

The directive also affected Philadelphia International Airport.

The halt was lifted after about 30 minutes. Initially air traffic controllers were warned it could last several hours.