VP Pense issues travel alerts as sixth American dies of coronavirus, 100 confirmed cases across the country

(WTNH) — The coronavirus has now killed at least six people here in the U.S., all in Washington State as of Monday evening.

Additionally, there are at least 100 confirmed cases across the country – nearly doubled from only a week ago. These cases are found in New Hamshire, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts.

Efforts to contain the virus continue to ramp up, with President Trump now asking drug makers to increase their focus on the development of a vaccine. One of the companies working on a vaccine: Protein Science in Meriden.

Vice President Mike Pense is also issuing a new travel alert Monday night: “You should not travel to certain sections of Italy or South Korea. Those advisories may expand… anyone traveling on a direct flight to the United States of America receives multiple screenings at all airports in Italy and South Korea.”