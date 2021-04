FILE – This Thursday, March 18, 2021 file photo shows syringes filled with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up site in the Queens borough of New York. According to results released on Monday, March 29, 2021, The U.S government’s first look at the real-world use of COVID-19 vaccines found their effectiveness was nearly as robust as it was in controlled studies. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Griffin Health will be providing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Waterbury Sunday.

No appointment is needed. The walk-up clinic will be at St. Anne’s/All Saints – Todos Los Santos Parish at 515 South Main Street Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

People ages 18 and up are welcome to get the vaccine at the clinic.

Follow up appointments will be provided for the second Moderna dose.