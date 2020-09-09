Wallingford bistro closed for two weeks after staff members test positive for COVID-19

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A popular Wallingford restaurant is closing its doors for the next few weeks.

The Library Wine Bar and Bistro in Wallingford’s downtown area announced Monday that ‘a couple of staff members’ have tested positive for coronavirus.

Upon being informed of the test results, the restaurant immediately shut down and hired a professional cleaning crew for deep cleaning.

The restaurant says it has been in direct contact with the state Dept. of Public Health as part of its response to the positive cases.

The restaurant will be closed for two weeks as a precaution.

