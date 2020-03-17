Wallingford family in 14-day quarantine after trip to Spain cut short by Trump coronavirus travel ban

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Wallingford family is facing a two-week quarantine after their visit to Spain was cut short by President Trump’s travel ban amid coronavirus spread concerns.

News 8 spoke to the Sharma family of Wallingford Monday night after their Spain vacation was cut short last week by President Donald Trump’s announcement of a U.S. travel ban on 26 European countries to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Eera Sharma told News 8, at first, the trip to Spain was life as usual. She said she and her family were going out and “there were people all over the place having fun.”

But President Trump’s travel ban sent the Sharmas scurrying to the airport.

We went to bed on Wednesday maybe 11 or 12, you know midnight and I woke up Thursday morning and checked my phone and had around fifty missed phone calls and text messages saying ‘Eera get out. You have to get out.’ – Eera Sharma

Sharma told News 8 it took the family two days to get out of Spain. Then, when they landed at JFK in New York City, the CDC boarded her plane and the passengers were forced to wait over an hour on the plane.

She says between the point they landed and the point they got through immigration and their CDC health check was four and a half hours.

“It was very chaotic…it was a mess,” she said.

Sharma says she and her family were supposed to come home Friday, March 20, so as of News 8’s interview with her, she still would have been in Spain “having fun.”

Now finally back at home and two days into their quarantine, Sharma tells News 8 her family is doing really well.