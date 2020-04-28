Wallingford man learning how to walk again after coronavirus battle

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Wallingford man is on his way to recovery after a six week battle with coronavirus.

Leonard Guercia spent his life dedicated to his family and community, working as a police officer and EMT.

The father of three was even recognized by Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee.

There was overwhelming emotion as Guercia was reunited with his wife Kerri for the first time in a month while being discharged from Yale New Haven Hospital on Monday.

His sister, Jennifer Daddio, said it’s been a grueling process.

“It was just 24/7,” she said. “Seven days a week. Sleeping with the phone next to you. Just every day…waiting and waiting, and without a doubt, it’s our faith that got us through.”

He spent 18 days on a ventilator and is now at Gaylord Hosptial to learn how to walk again.

“I’m hoping that this today, that he’s getting out of here and going to rehab is going to give a lot of families and a lot of people the hope and strength that they need to not give up because everyday miracles happen, and my brother is a miracle,” Daddio said.

She said she’s thankful for frontline workers for saving her brother’s life.

“They are just amazing individuals, and they deserve all the credit in this. They are the frontline heroes.”