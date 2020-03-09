1  of  2
Wallingford school conducts cleaning after employee’s family member treated by doctor with coronavirus

Video is from press conference held at Bridgeport Hospital

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– An elementary school in Wallingford has conducted a thorough cleaning after an employee of the school’s family member was treated by a physician at Bridgeport Hospital with coronavirus.

A school official tells News 8 that Cook Hill Elementary School sent out an email to families of students and staff informing them that all high touch surfaces in the building were cleaned not as a requirement or suggestion of the state, but just as a precaution.

Related: Gov. Lamont: Connecticut to receive second kit to test up to 600 more samples for coronavirus

This, after a staff member of the school, had a family member who was seen and treated by a physician at Bridgeport Hospital who was diagnosed coronavirus.

Officials say that the school staff member is not considered a risk “due to the fact that her relative has not shown any symptoms nor did the doctor when meeting with her relative.”

Related: NY resident, physician making rounds at Bridgeport Hospital tests positive for coronavirus

The cleaning was done as a precautionary measure.

Below is the email that was sent to the school community:

