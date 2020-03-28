Wallingford senior home resident tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Masonicare in Wallingford confirmed Saturday that an Ashlar Village resident has tested positive for coronavirus.

The resident is currently receiving care at a local hospital.

All residents of Ashlar Village are being asked to shelter in place until further notice. Masonicare is implementing the following changes to its services:

  • All meals will be delivered to the resident’s home. There will be no take-out service form The Waterside Dining Room and the Duck Inn will be closed effective immediately. Each dinner will include a sandwich for lunch as well as breakfast items.
  • All food requests will be made by phone or email only.
  • Ashlar Village will be speaking with the US Post Office to arrange mail delivery.
  • Ashlar Village will update residents frequently on Channel Six and Seven as well as through memos and email.

